Eleanor M. Denko GRANITEVILLE — I passed away on Oct. 13, 2021, at the age of 84 from complications of Alzheimer’s. My memory was failing over the past few years but let me tell you about happier times. I was born in Northfield, Vermont, on Sept. 18, 1937, to Sheldon and Madeine (Granger) Murray. I grew up in Moretown and Williamstown with my two brothers and three sisters. I graduated from Williamstown High School in June of 1956 and married my sweetheart, Donald Denko, on Aug. 25, 1956. He passed away on Dec. 3, 2020. I lived most of my married life in Graniteville. I enjoyed camping, cooking, snowmobiling, gardening, quilting and spending time with my family. I was a stay-at-home mom for many years, raising three wonderful children whom I am so proud of. When I did go back to work, I chose working in the kitchen for the Abbey Group at Barre Town Elementary School for 21 years. I was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Graniteville, and I was involved with the Friendship Forum, Session and annual dinners. My famous popcorn balls were sought after every Halloween. I leave behind my children, Dawn St. John, of Sumter, South Carolina, Deborah Shedd and her husband, Evared, of Barre, Vermont, and Alan Denko and his wife, Amy, of Holland, Michigan; my grandchildren, Sarah York and her husband, Pat, Matthew Shedd and his wife, Kelsie, Laura Maselli and her husband, Keith, and Jessica Denko. I also leave behind eight great-grandchildren, as well as my sisters, Polly Washburn and Sandra Ferno, and my brother, Steven Murray. Besides my parents and husband, I was predeceased by my brother, Edwin Murray, and my sister, Elsie Zufall. I would like to thank my caregivers, Kelsie Shedd and Rose Doney. They took very good care of me after my husband passed, making these last months very meaningful and now, I am with him at last. A graveside service to honor and celebrate my life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Wilson Cemetery in Barre Town. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Graniteville, P.O. Box 40, Graniteville, VT 05654. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.