Eleanor M. Biggs DENVER, CO — Eleanor M. Biggs, 89 passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, after a brief illness. Eleanor was born on October 3, 1933, to James and Lucy (Wells) Biggs in Barre, VT. Eleanor graduated from Spaulding High School in 1951 & Lasell University with an AS degree in science (graduating Magna Cum Laude) in 1953. After graduation Eleanor moved to Denver, CO; which would become her primary home throughout her life. She first worked for the University of Denver assisting in fund raising. She would take on 4 other career changes, ending her career working for Casual Corner as a Sales Associate. Upon retirement, Eleanor moved back to Barre, VT where she resided for many years, before moving back to Denver, CO. Eleanor enjoyed visiting with friends and family. Her primary passion in life was being a dedicated, die-hard Denver Bronco’s fan. She had an impeccable memory and could share detailed stats dating back over many decades. Eleanor was predeceased by her parents James & Lucy Biggs and her brother F. Lewis Biggs. Eleanor is survived by her Sister-in-law Laura L. Biggs & several nieces & nephews. Eleanor has chosen to not have any services and to have her ashes spread over a special area of the Rocky Mountains.
