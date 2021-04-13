Eleanor J. Campbell CHELSEA — Eleanor J. Campbell, 85, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her home in Chelsea, Vermont. She was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Chelsea, the daughter of Ernest and Calista (Sargent) Royce. She attended school in Chelsea, graduating in 1954 from Chelsea High School. On July 3, 1955, she married Daniel A. Campbell of Winooski, Vermont. He died in 1987. Eleanor worked seven years at Van Raalte in Randolph, Vermont, H.E.B Mfg. in Chelsea for 12 years, G.W. Plastics in Bethel and seven years at Thermal Dynamics. She enjoyed horseback riding, raising horses, music, vegetable gardening, her pets and playing the accordion with Harold Luce. She is survived by two daughters, Jackie Shirlock and Patty Campbell, both of Chelsea; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Kenny Campbell; a stepson, Daniel F. Campbell; a great-grandson, Antoine Shirlock; and a sister, Dorothy Whitman. A private graveside memorial service for the family will be held in the Highland Cemetery in Chelsea at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Branch Ambulance at P.O. Box 74, Chelsea, VT. A private message of sympathy for the family may be made at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, is in charge of arrangements.
