Eleanor Connelly Edson WORCESTER — Eleanor Theresa “Ellie” Connelly Edson, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Worcester, Vermont, with loved ones by her side. Eleanor was born to Charles Connelly and Catherine “Collins” Connelly on June 25, 1930. She grew up on Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem, New York, with two older brothers, Johnny and Charlie, and was “the apple of her father's eye.” She attended Annunciation Church and St. Vincent Ferrer High School in New York City. She had a serendipitous meet-up with Russell Charles Edson, whom she married on Aug. 25, 1951, which led to six beautiful children. Russell and Eleanor moved their family to Brookfield, Vermont, in 1966. She worked several years for the State of Vermont before joining her husband at Northeast Granite Co. in Montpelier, Vermont. Together, they grew the company into a booming family business. Ellie and her husband loved horse racing, especially at Saratoga, New York, where they had a camp on Lake Sacandaga and enjoyed vacationing in Key Largo, Florida, where they eventually retired. She lived a long life like no other. Eleanor was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law and friend. A loving daughter, wife and devoted sister, she was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Russell; and her brothers, Johnny and Charlie. She was also predeceased by an infant daughter, Mary. She was the proud and loving mother to her children, Russell Edson Jr. and his wife, Marla, who was the devoted caregiver and friend until the very end; Gary Edson and his wife, Patty; Brian Edson who predeceased her and his wife, Catherine; Guy Edson who predeceased her and his wife, Patty; her “one and only,” Kathleen Edson-Davidson; and her “Woo,” William Edson and his wife, Terri. She has been blessed with 14 grandchildren whom she shared many fun adventures with: Sarah Rowan, Christopher Edson, Olivia Edson, Heather Edson, Kyle Edson, Carolyn Edson, Michael Edson, Timothy Edson, Andrew Edson, Nicole Piechocinski, Hannah Edson, Abigail Edson, Emily McCall and Elizabeth Davidson. She has many great-grandchildren who will miss her more than words can describe. She was the matriarch and loving caregiver to her entire family. Her quick wit, sense of humor and keen eye for detail will be greatly missed. Also, her yearly birthday singing cards for every holiday, warm hugs and kisses, will always be remembered. We are heartbroken to see her go and we will be forever indebted to her unconditional love. The family would like to thank the staff at Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice for their kindness and compassion while caring for Eleanor. A special thank you to the Worcester Fast Squad, and the Montpelier Fire and Ambulance for their rapid response in times of need. Blessings to the members of the Worcester United Methodist Church for their prayers, support and beautiful prayer shawl which Eleanor loved to cover her lap with. Memorial contributions can be made in Eleanor's memory to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. A memorial service will be held at St. Augustine Church in Montpelier, Vermont, on May 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., followed by a committal service in the cemetery in Brookfield, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
