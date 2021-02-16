Elaine W. Roberts MONTPELIER — Elaine W. Roberts, 88, of Berlin, Vermont (formerly of Colonial Drive, Montpelier), passed away peacefully Feb. 13, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Elaine “Sis” was born Oct. 5, 1932, the daughter of Raymond S. and Grace A. Plummer, in the lakes region of New Hampshire. She graduated Concord High School in 1951 and Elliot School of Nursing in 1955. She later worked as an RN at Lahey Clinic in Boston from 1955-1957 and 1957-1960 as P.D. nurse. Elaine married her love, Norman D. “Jerry” Roberts, June 8, 1957, in Center Harbor, New Hampshire. After moving to Vermont and settling in Montpelier in the early-'60s to raise a family, greeted by the Montpelier Welcome Wagon and volunteering with Mother’s Club and the Hospital Gift Shop, Elaine felt blessed with the reception and the makings of many lifelong friends. She worked as licensed property and casualty claims adjuster for C-R Associates and office manager for Verity Research Ltd. from 1975 until retiring in 1986. Elaine was predeceased by her husband, Jerry; and survived by son Kenneth Roberts of Tennessee, wife Judith Roberts; son Scott Roberts, wife Susan Roberts of Berlin, Vermont; three grandchildren, Katlelyn Roberts, Allison Roberts Morneault and husband Kyle, Spencer Roberts; and two great-grandchildren, Cameryn Roberts Wilder and Olivia Josephine Morneault; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Montpelier Senior Center, or charity of choice. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.