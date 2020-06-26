Elaine R. Cilley TUNBRIDGE — Elaine R. Cilley, 86, died peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020. She was born Sept. 20, 1933, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, the daughter of Clinton R. and Ruby E. Hackett. She grew up in White River Junction, attending school in Hartford, graduating from Hartford High School in 1952. Following high school, she worked for three years at the New England Telephone Co. in White River Jct. as a telephone operator before meeting the love of her life. On May 12, 1956, she married David P. Cilley of Tunbridge. They lived all of their married life on Main Street overlooking the Tunbridge fairgrounds. Elaine and David always worked as a team throughout their lives, raising their four children, operating the Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home and Ambulance service in the central Vermont area, supporting and working at many community/church events, weekly, summer dances at the Dreamland Dance Hall on the Tunbridge fairgrounds, taking their turn at managing the World’s Fair concession office, and spending time with their six grandchildren. She was a member of the Tunbridge Congregational Church, a past member of The Tunbridge Church Parish Council, the Tunbridge Civic Club (minstrel show), Tunbridge Ladies Aid, Rising Sun Chapter of the Eastern Star, Tunbridge Grange #384, and two bowling leagues. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and sister-in-law and her family, whether cooking the Thanksgiving meal, a picnic and swimming at the Tunbridge Trout Pond, vacationing and riding the trolley in Ogunquit, Maine, or watching soccer, basketball, baseball or lacrosse games. For many years Elaine enjoyed going to church and singing in the church choir, playing Bingo and cards, reading, spending time at the beach or playing mini-golf in Maine. She will be remembered for her warmth and kindness shown to many families through the years, and for her love of dancing. She danced all of her life, most recently dancing her way to lunches with her family. She is survived by her son, Dennis Cilley and his wife, Lisa of Tunbridge; three daughters, Susan Barnaby and her husband, Gordon of Tunbridge; Patricia Ladd and her husband, Wayne of Chelsea; and Brenda Cilley and boyfriend, Mike McArdle of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; six grandchildren, Luke Barnaby, Erin Barnaby, Devin Cilley and his wife, Mariah, Darren Cilley, Whitney Ladd and her finance, Benson and Lindsey Ladd; one great grandson, Davis Cilley; a sister-in-law, Joanne Chapman and her husband Darrell of New Port Richey, Florida; two nephews, Donald Chapman and Daniel Chapman and his wife, Melissa; a great niece, Kiley Chapman; many cousins; and her favorite cat, Mindy-Boy. She was predeceased by her husband, David Cilley, in 1999; two stepbrothers, Clinton and Perley Hackett; and a stepsister, Vivian Derrick. Private calling hours will be held and a private burial at the Village Cemetery in Tunbridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Tunbridge Church, P.O. Box 270, Tunbridge, VT 05077. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com Arrangements are under the directions of the Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea.
