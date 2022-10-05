Elaine L. Begin JERICHO — Elaine L. Begin, 69, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, due to a convergence of multiple long-term health issues. The daughter of Albert H. Whitcomb and Joyce E. Payne, she grew up in central Vermont, eventually moving to Richmond and graduating from Mount Mansfield Union High School in 1971. She married Michael P. Begin, the love of her life and constant companion and support, making their home in Jericho for the past 49 years. As a young dialysis patient and kidney transplant candidate in the early 1970s, she was active in advocating for the creation of a dialysis unit in Burlington. She soon received her father’s donated kidney at Mass General Hospital in Boston and lived a full, healthy life for two decades as a result. While dedicated to being a full-time mom, friend, and confidante to their only daughter, she also worked and volunteered in roles caring for the elderly and disabled. She graduated from Fanny Allen School of Practical Nursing in 1987 and enjoyed working as a nurse and phlebotomist. She was also a volunteer and leader of the local Ecumenical Ministry food shelf for three decades. As she reached mid-life, and once again found herself in need of dialysis treatment as well as a progressively growing list of related health issues, she drew joy and strength from her role as a fun, adventurous, sweet, and caring grandmother to her three grandchildren. She was fortunate to receive a second kidney transplant in 2015, allowing her several more years creating special moments and sharing memories with her growing family. If Elaine had to be described in three words, they would be: Tiny…Fierce…Resilient. Despite her ongoing health struggles, she faced them all with astonishing strength and courage, living each day to its fullest. She loved travel, music, craft shows, playing with her grandkids, long rides, long chats, and HGTV. Coffee and chocolate were her favorite indulgences. She was a compassionate and loyal friend, loving and devoted to her family, and will leave an unfathomable void in their hearts and lives. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 52 years, Michael; her daughter, Asmaa Michele (Ahmed) Daoudi; her grandchildren Rashid, Radia (Mohamed), and Oumniya; her maternal aunt, Janet Larkin, and a great many cousins, family in-law, and life-long friends. She was predeceased by her mother, Joyce Lamberti in 2002; her father, Albert Whitcomb in 2020, and an infant sister, Shelly Whitcomb, in 1956. The funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street in Barre. Family and friends may call at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Following the service, fellowship will take place at Delicate Decadence, 14 North Main Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to be made to Essex-Jericho-Underhill Food Shelf, PO Box 65, Jericho, VT 05465 to provide for Thanksgiving meals
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.