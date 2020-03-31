Elaine Horner ALBANY — Early Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, Elaine passed away peacefully at The Manor in Morrisville. She was listening to country music with her two daughters by her side. Elaine died after a very long struggle from complications associated with Alzheimer’s Disease. Elaine was born in 1937, in Albany to Dale B. and Mary L. (Mason) Marsh. She lived most of her life in Albany. In 1954, she married Clayton Burbank, divorcing after 11 years. Following this, Elaine and her two daughters moved to Vergennes to live with her family for the next two years. She later was married to Marcel Horner for 36 years. Marcel predeceased her in 2003. Elaine was employed at the Parent Child Center, Ethan Allen Inc., Simmonds Precision, and retired after 20 years of employment at Bogner of America as an inspector. After retirement she worked part-time as a caregiver. Elaine loved family and friends with all of her heart; and was loved by so many. She was a kind woman with an amazing sense of humor. A wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was always there for her family and friends. She cooked many delicious Sunday dinners for her family. Her front porch was a favorite place for summer visits with guests, and family. She enjoyed traveling, experiencing new places, and many ocean beaches. She took yearly trips to Wells Beach, Maine, spent several winters in Fort Myers, Florida, and took trips to San Jose, California. Elaine also took an unforgettable journey to London, England, Elaine was very talented in many areas. To name just a few: artist, poet, seamstress, reader, knitter, cook (Macaroni and home canned tomatoes for instance) and baker (brownies). Elaine enjoyed deer hunting with family and friends when she was younger. Elaine enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, and was a champion pickle maker. She would have a crock of pickles on her kitchen counter in the fall that her grandchildren could not wait to sample. She used to say they would reach in so far all you could see were the soles of their feet. Elaine loved popcorn and ice cream as snacks, and was known to drink wine occasionally; especially if it came from a box. Elaine was an involved member of the Albany Methodist Church, and volunteer at The Albany Community School. To say Halloween was her favorite holiday cannot be overstate. She dressed up for the many trick or treaters who came to her house. She made her own costumes and won first place in many Halloween contests. She loved the yearly Halloween contests at Bogner, and certainly would brighten the day for all of her fellow employees. Elaine is survived by her daughters, Joanne (Rudy) Chase; Lauren (Carl) Michaud; and son, Paige Horner (Ellen). Her grandchildren, Karen Mason (Lorraine Round), Valerie Mason (Albert Demag), Nicholas (Elizabeth) Chase, Troy Michaud and Benjamin Michaud, Paige-Desmah (Issac) and Ayla-Kaid Horner. Great granddaughters, Olivia and Averie Demag and Mildred Michaud. Elaine is also survived by her brother, Stewart (Patti) Marsh; and sister, Joan Marsh-Reed (Walter). Elaine is survived by several nieces, nephews, special friends, and extended family members. Elaine will truly be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com
