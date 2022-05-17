Elaine Brown SOUTH BARRE — Elaine Brown, 92, of Middle Road, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Barre Gardens Nursing Home. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours.
