Elaine Brown SOUTH BARRE — Elaine Brown, 92, of Middle Road, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Barre Gardens Nursing Home. Born on Sept. 13, 1929, in Barre, she was the daughter of Malvine and Velma (Bixby) Wright. She attended elementary school in South Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School. On July 4, 1950, she married Elmer E. Brown Jr., in the Barre Congregational Church. They lived in South Barre for 52 years. Elmer passed away in 2015. Elaine was first employed as a sales and office clerk at A. Brown Tire Co. in Barre, then as an insurance clerk for National Life Insurance Co. for many years, before joining the staff at the Central Vermont Medical Center as a clerk in the medical records department. She was a member of the Church of Christ in South Barre for many years. Survivors include her children, Anita K. Brown, of Irasburg, Vermont, David M. Brown, of South Carolina, Clifford A. Brown, of Montpelier, and Bryan A. Brown, of Washington; her grandchildren, Christy Brown Dyer, Casey Brown, Donavon Brown, Darrell Brown, Ashley Brown and Brody Brown; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Elmer Brown, she was predeceased by her daughter, Pamela Brown. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in Wilson Cemetery in Lower Websterville. There are no calling hours. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
