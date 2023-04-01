Elaine Bower MONTPELIER — Elaine Bower died unexpectedly in the company of friends on March 23, 2023. She was especially pleased that she had just spent the previous weekend in Pennsylvania, celebrating the wedding of her granddaughter Rachel and visiting with her brother and many extended family members. Elaine was born on November 6, 1932 in Barrington, NJ to Leslie Githens and Rachel (Selfridge) Githens. She attended schools in Barrington, and after graduation worked as a secretary in Philadelphia and Atlantic City. She married Richard Bower in March of 1958, and they moved to Oaklyn, NJ. Elaine was a stay-at-home mother, raising two sons, Bob and Rick, first in Oaklyn, then Cherry Hill, NJ, before moving to Bennington, VT in 1970. In 1986 Elaine and Rich moved to Montpelier where Elaine worked for Merit Food at National Life as a cashier. She then moved on to become the National Life Guest House manager for several years. After retiring, she spent ten years volunteering at the Central Vermont Hospital Gift Shop. Elaine enjoyed sewing throughout her life, evident by the many Sock Monkeys and Raggedy Anne and Andy dolls that she crafted. She was also an expert quilt maker, having made dozens of baby quilts for family and friends, as well as large beautiful quilts of intricate design. Gardening was another favorite activity of Elaine's, from tending her large vegetable garden in Bennington to her flower gardens in Montpelier. Her prized peonies were always moved with the family from house to house. Elaine found true joy in spending time with her granddaughters, Helen and Rachel. Whether they were sharing the books they read, working on sewing projects, or making Christmas cookies, she loved sharing in their interests and passing along hers. In her last years, Elaine lived at Westview Meadows, where the residents and staff became an extended family. She enjoyed exercise class, playing bocce ball and rummy cube, and doing puzzles. The only part of living at Westview that Elaine did not like was eating dinner in her apartment, because it meant she could not socialize with the other residents and staff. Elaine is survived by her son Bob and daughter-in-law Marge Bower of Waitsfield, granddaughter Helen Bower and her husband Justin Gilman of Everett, MA, and granddaughter Rachel (Bower) Hosey and her husband Joe Hosey of Philadelphia. Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 51 years Richard F. Bower and their son Richard E. Bower. A funeral is being planned for later this spring in Bennington.
