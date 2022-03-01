Ejnar Thygesen Jr. GRANITEVILLE — Ejnar “Nick” Thygesen Jr., 85, of Meadow Wood Drive, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on Dec. 12, 1936, in Williamstown, he was the son of Lovella (Davis) and Ejnar Thygesen Sr. In his younger years, he worked on the family farm. He also worked as a mechanic in the Barre area before becoming employed as a heavy equipment operator with Thygesen Construction until his retirement. In his leisure time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and auto racing – NASCAR and Thunder Road. Survivors include his longtime companion, Elaine Goulet; his children, Ejnar Thygesen III and his wife, Denise, Terry Thygesen, and Cindy Gregoire and her husband, Layne; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings, Charles Thygesen, Shirlene Fraser and Darlene Sprague; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many friends whom he considered family. He was predeceased by his parents. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
