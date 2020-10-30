Eileen "Lee" Reid BARRE TOWN — Eileen “Lee” Bickell Morrow Reid, 97, of Wildersburg Common passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home. Born on March 13, 1923, in Toronto, Ontario, she was the third of four daughters to James P. and Marie (Watson) Bickell. Lee’s father was a well-known figure in Toronto, having served as Ontario’s first Registrar of Motor Vehicles, a post he held from 1916 through 1956. Lee loved shopping in downtown Toronto with her sisters, as well as ballroom dancing with her many suitors. However, once Robert "Bob" Morrow arrived in Toronto from Manitoba, he swept her off her feet and became her exclusive dance partner. They were married in Toronto in 1951. Bob and Lee moved to Columbus, Ohio, in 1952 for Bob’s work in the insurance industry. First son, James, was born there, followed by their second son, Kim. The family then moved to Montpelier, Vermont, in 1955, and grew to a family of six with the arrival of twins (surprise!) Scott and Craig, and later to Barre, where she remained. Lee kept busy as a homemaker and mother to her four boys, whom she considered her greatest accomplishment and of whom she was extremely proud. A few years after Bob’s death, Lee married David Reid, taking on an additional five children, of whom she was also lovingly proud. Lee and David loved to travel, both abroad and on Vermont’s back roads. Survivors include her sons, Kim and wife Tracey (Karlie Mackenzie and Kurt Morrow), Scott and wife Tyna, Craig and wife Christine (Kyle and Kevin), John Reid and wife Patti (Driscoll and Amanda), David Reid Jr.; and daughters, Betsy Reid, Sylvia Oliver (Lily), Sarah Schroeder and husband Scot (Andrew and Elizabeth); eight great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Lee always had the wonderful support and friendship of her nieces and nephews, with whom she greatly enjoyed spending time. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands; her son, Jim; and her sisters, Delphine Schofield, Phyllis Clark and Norma Daly. Lee’s quick wit was legendary and remained with her until she could no longer speak. She was a true force of nature, with a fierce caring soul. She will be missed immensely. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a small service will be held for family with interment to follow. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be determined by family when it is possible to gather together. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
