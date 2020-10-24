Eileen A. Bador WILLIAMSTOWN — Eileen A. Bador passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her farm in Williamstown. Eileen was born Nov. 20, 1930, in Calais, to Harold Orvis Persons and Betsey Luella Carpenter, the youngest of 11 children. Eileen grew up on the family farm in Calais and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1948. She married Willis C. Bador on Nov. 24, 1952. They purchased the Willis Bador Farm in 1956. Eileen was an avid dairy farmer and sugar maker. She kept the farm going after she was predeceased by her husband in 1979. She won many awards for high quality milk production, including Top Quality Producer in New England from Eastern Milk Producers Cooperative Association Inc. in 1988. She won several awards for best in state and one for best in New England for sugaring. Eileen was happiest taking care of her cows and working the farm. Her favorite job was raking hay on her favorite tractor, the blue 5000. She also enjoyed hosting family sugar-on-snow parties and the Persons family reunion at the farm. In later years, she loved exploring backroads and mowing the lawns. She is survived by her three children, Theresa, Kevin and Cheryl; also, her sister-in-law, Doris Persons; brother- and sister-in-law, Paul and Dorothy (Bador) White; as well as many nieces and nephews and their extended families. Per her request, there will be no services at this time. There will be a celebration of her life in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen’s memory and sent to www.cvhhh.org/donating-to-cvhhh or mailed to Central Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
