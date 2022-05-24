Edwin R. Martel WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Edwin R. “Ted” Martel, 98, of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and formerly of Barre, Vermont, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved widower of Lorette (Turcotte) Martel who died in March 2003 after 51 years of marriage. Edwin was born Nov. 15, 1923, in East Montpelier, Vermont, to Joseph and Henrietta (Dupuis) Martel. He grew up in East Montpelier and graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre, Vermont, class of 1942, where he was a proud member of the football team. He was a truck driver in Vermont for Rock of Ages Corp., delivering and setting granite headstones all over the Northeast until he relocated to Connecticut in 1950. He worked and finally retired as a lead man from Hamilton Sundstrand in 1987 after 37 years. He was a faithful parishioner at St. Mary Church in Windsor Locks. He served on the Board of Directors and was very active with the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of The Westerly Yacht Club and the Pioneer Valley Surf Club. He spent countless hours with his son, Doug, taking him to race motocross across New England and was part of a team that built a motocross track on the town property where the Windsor Locks Town Garage is built today. He was his daughter Karen’s biggest supporter throughout her life and she always referred to him as her best friend. Edwin enjoyed planting and tending to his tomatoes, listening to polka music while driving, hunting, fishing with his grandson, Justin, and bragging how he always caught the bigger fish, as well as, his special talks with his granddaughter, Kristen. Ted was a very hard worker all of his life and his family meant everything to him. He loved telling stories of when he was a boy and we loved hearing them no matter how many times he told them. We will miss the knowledge and wisdom he shared. Ted is survived by his daughter, Karen Garvan and her husband, James, of Windsor; his grandchildren, Justin and Kristen Garvan; longtime friends, Bob and Connie Dabkowski and their family; his neighbor of over 65 years, Grace Guerriero and her family; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his son, Douglas Martel, in 2016, six brothers and nine sisters. Memorial donations in Edwin’s name can be made to The Windsor Locks Ambulance Fund, 401 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096. Edwin's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont, where a funeral service will follow at 10 a.m., and then burial in the St. Sylvester’s Cemetery in Lower Websterville. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
