Edwin Charles Peake MONTPELIER — Edwin Charles Peake died peacefully at home just after midnight on June 2, 2020. He was surrounded by his family who had been by his side through the last few weeks. Ed was born on April 14, 1936, in Barre, Vermont. He was the son of Bertha (Hutchins) and Nelson Peake. His mother died when he was born, so he was raised by his grandparents, Maude and Charles Peake. He attended school in Orange, Vermont, and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1954. In 1963, he married Nelda Thurston. They would have one daughter, Mary, before divorcing. He later married Mary Benoit. They had three children, Edwin "Eddy," Tina and Paul, before divorcing. In 1972, he met Sandra "Sandy" Miller, and they married on Sept. 1, 1973. Ed always said the third time was a charm as he and Sandy would have been married for 47 years this September. They had three children together, Kevin, Karen and Timothy. Ed served for six years in the Vermont National Guard and worked many jobs, including the State Highway Department. He worked primarily as a boxer for Adams Granite Co. for 25-plus years and his children loved being able to tell people their father was a “boxer.” Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing and archery in his earlier years. He was in bowling leagues throughout the years and also played horseshoes in a league. He was an avid Red Sox fan. He attended the United Pentecostal Church of Montpelier and enjoyed worshiping with the Lord. He also taught Sunday school for six years. Ed was always ready to lend his truck or a helping hand. He was always there when you needed him. He lived for the moment and there wasn't anything he couldn't build or fix with his hands. Ed was predeceased by his parents and brother, Delwin Peake; and his sons, Eddy and Paul Peake Searles. He leaves behind his stepmother, Ina Peake, and a sister, Patty Aja, both of Colchester, Vermont. He also leaves his wife, Sandy; his daughter, Mary and husband George Manolakis of Granby, Connecticut; his daughter, Tina and husband Mike Dindo of South Barre, Vermont; his son, Kevin and wife Louise Peake of Williamstown, Vermont; his daughter, Karen Peake of Greenville, South Carolina; his son, Timothy and wife Shawna Peake of Barre, Vermont; 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two nieces; and many friends. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to The American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org); The Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org); and The American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Services will be private with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.