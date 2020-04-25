Edwin Charles Gallison GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Tuesday, April 14, 2020, our lives took an unexpected turn when we lost our beloved Edwin Charles Gallison, 81, of Great Falls. A man so full of life, kind and loving, generous to a fault, and able to inspire others with his humility and sense of humor. Ed believed you must live your life to the fullest throughout your life while your health is strong, and not wait for retirement to enjoy the world around you. He lived his life that way. Lover of sports, an avid outdoorsman, Ed skied in Canada, New England, Switzerland, and Austria. He golfed the worlds’ finest golf courses, including in Scotland. He was certified in scuba diving, enjoying the waters off the coast of Hawaii. In the summer he loved slalom waterskiing and boating. If he wasn’t earning trophies playing tennis, he was following it, along with football, golf, the Yankees, and the Olympics. He was an avid fisherman and hunter with statewide marksmanship, even hunting in Africa and South America, with some of his mounts showcased at Scheels in Great Falls. Although not one to bring it up, it should be noted Ed was an expert marksman in the Vermont National Guard. A voracious reader, Ed also loved music (opera, jazz and swing were among his favorites), played the piano and could whistle a tune so pure it would amaze. An accomplished dancer, every gal wanted a chance to dance with Ed. He was a man who had a great respect for all living things. He loved the land, restoring 60 acres along the Missouri River, and 3 acres in Valier on Lake Frances. Never a harsh word, Ed was kind, humble, charitable, and devoted to his wife, Janis and to his family. Born in East Montpelier, Vermont on October 15, 1938 to Charles and Esther (McKnight) Gallison, Ed skied to his one room schoolhouse at 5 AM each morning. During those years he was a proud member of the Boy Scouts of America. With his angelic voice, Ed sang on his high school chorus and in the church choir. He graduated from Montpelier High School as an honor student and began a career in finance. He served as an auditor when he was just 19, worked for the Vermont Department of the Treasury for 33 years, retiring as the Deputy State Treasurer for the State of Vermont. He was Director of State Retirement in Arizona for 5 years, had a 10 year career as Vice President of Marketing for Rampart Financial, and had perfect attendance for 30 years as a Rotary member. He was a strong leader who encouraged his staff to “be the very best, be kind, humble and charitable”. He was a benefactor who enjoyed helping people in need. Survivors include his loving wife, Janis Platt Gallison; sister, Rachel Bessett Tuscson; many nieces and nephews. Due to the current limitations on the size of social gatherings, a Celebration of Ed’s life will be announced on a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
