Edwin Charles Gallison GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Memorial service and luncheon honoring Edwin Charles Gallison, former Deputy Treasurer State of Vermont, Sept. 19 at 12 noon, Waterbury Fish and Game Club, I-89 Waterbury Exit, North Route 100, 1 mile. RSVP John Guilmette, phone (802) 0760-0802, or write 1408 Peacham Pond Road, Marshfield, VT 05658.
