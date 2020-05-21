Edward S. Gilbert Jr. GRANITEVILLE — Edward S. Gilbert Jr., 52, of Middle Road passed away May 14, 2020, at his home. Born April 19, 1968, Edward was the son of Edward S. Gilbert Sr. and Louise Chaloux Gilbert. Edward graduated from Spaulding High School, class of 1986. He got a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont in software engineering. After college, Edward joined the Navy and was stationed on the USS Hawkbill and the USS Pogy, both nuclear-powered submarines. He did classified missions during Operation Desert Storm. He also joined the National Guard. After his service, Edward was an instructor at Norwich University in desert warfare, counter-terrorism and electronic warfare. He later was employed by Fidelity in Boston, where he worked with computers and on the team working on the first touch screen capabilities. He then became self-employed and created E.S.G. Jr. Consulting, in the cyber security field. Edward loved fishing, hunting and being an outdoorsman. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his family. He was proud to be a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus. Besides his parents, Edward is survived by his three children, son Garrick Gilbert of California, son Brandon Gilbert of Vermont and a daughter, Ariana Lewellyn of California, and a sister, Jo-anne Hutchins of Arizona. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside memorial will be held in St. Sylvester Cemetery in Westerville at the convenience of the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Monica Church in Barre at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St, in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
