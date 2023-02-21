Edward R. Ferrari, Sr. BARRE — Edward Renato Ferrari, Sr. 90, of 21 Lunde Lane, passed away peacefully at home on February 16, 2023. Ed was born in Barre on July 16, 1932, the only child of Renato and Angie (Cabrini) Ferrari. He attended Spaulding Graded School and Spaulding High School. After school Ed attended Bryant College attaining a 3 year accountant degree. After college Ed was drafted into the Army branch of the military where he served during the Korean conflict stationed in Japan. It was here that he served as the Engineer Supply Specialist in charge of all the building supplies in the Far East Theater. He always spoke very fondly of the experiences he had while serving. After completing his military service, Ed returned to Barre where he met Suzanne Boudreau of Barre and they married on April 27, 1957. Soon after marriage Ed and Sue moved to Bath, Maine, where he worked using his college degree as an agent for Vermont Life Insurance company and a collection manager for Sears Roebuck Co., until returning to Barre to begin his career in the post office where he dutifully delivered the daily mail for 30 years until his retirement in 1992. During this time Ed also served as a book keeper for the Lajeunesse Construction Company in Barre, VT. After retiring from the post office, Ed served as the book keeper for the Vermont Pharmacist Association and the treasurer of the Knights of Columbus. Ed was a fourth degree member of the Knights. Ed was also a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, the American Legion, the Canadian Club, the Mutuo and the Lionel Collectors Club. After retirement Ed and Sue enjoyed square dancing, traveling and any other activity that included their family. Ed was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre where he was a Eucharistic minister, and lector. He is survived by his two sons, Edward Jr. and his wife, Denise, of Barre, and Robert and his wife, Julie, of Pearisburg, Virginia. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Sierra Ferrari and her husband Brian Wotring, and Jenny Bryant and her husband, Thad Stander; and five great-grandchildren, Madison, Isaak, Marshall, Ireland and Jacoby. He had a special love for Irene Drew, Michael Lajeunesse and Ann Hutchins, his nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, and one grandson, James Bryant. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Robinson, Dr. Joachim Mueller, all the staff at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, with a special thanks to Kathryn, Eva and Carol. We would also like to express our deepest thanks and admiration to the staff of CVHHH and the many friends and relatives for their support during Eds illness. A Mass of Christian burial and celebration of Eds life will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Calling hours will be held that morning from 9:30am to 10:30 a.m. at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eds memory may be made to St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, Vermont, and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice 600 Granger Rd., Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
