Edward R. Ferrari Sr. BARRE — A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday February 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre for Edward R. Ferrari, Sr., of Lunde Lane, who passed away on February 16, 2023. The concelebrated Mass was led by Rev. James Dodson, pastor of The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of Swanton, assisted by Rev. Patrick Forman, pastor of St. Monica, the Rev. Leopold Bilodeau, senior priest of the Diocese of Burlington, the Rev. Karl Hahr, pastor of St. Luke Parish of Fairfax, Rev. Robert Murphy, parochial vicar of St. Monica, and Rev. John Schnobrich, pastor of the Blessed Sacrament Parish of Stowe. Crucifer Fred Letourneau was altar server. Pianist Elizabeth Dion accompanied by flutist Janice Beach and singers Ronald Routhier, Nicholas Conti, and Cindi Conti in the Hymns “Here I am Lord”, “Amazing Grace”, “How Great Thou Art”, “Song of Farewell”, and “Lead Me Lord”. Irene Drew sang the Communion Reflection song “Gentle Woman”. Words of remembrance were shared by son Robert Ferrari. Scripture readings from the Old and New Testament were read by Ann Hutchins, niece and Jenn Bryant, grand-daughter. The Gospel was read by Deacon Dan Pudvah. Offertory gifts were presented by Denice Ferrari, daughter-in-law and Ireland Donahue, great-grand daughter. Pallbearers were nephews Michael Lajeunesse, Eric Lajeunesse, Troy Drew, grand-son-in-law Thad Stander, and great-grand-sons Isaak Donahue and Marshall Donahue. Burial followed the Mass at Hope Cemetery in Barre, where Rev. James Dodson offered committal Prayers. The U.S. Flag was presented to Edward Ferrari Jr. by the honorary military guard. Following the burial, family and friends gathered at the Mutuo Club for a time of fellowship and luncheon. Arrangements were in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street, Barre.
