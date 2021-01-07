Edward Philorum Badeau BARRE — Edward Philorum Badeau, age 62, left us while staying at Barre Gardens Nursing Home, on Dec. 12, 2020. He was born on Feb. 28, 1958, at 9:20 a.m., to Philorum and Delvina (Jacques) Badeau, in Barre, Vermont. Edward loved skating and playing hockey, as well as Little League baseball, flag football and fishing. He attended St. Monica and transferred to Spaulding High School, graduating in 1977. He served in the military and returned home safely in 1980, then proceeded to spend his adult life in Barre working in the granite industry and for the Allen Lumber Co. He loved spending time with his children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren teaching them to fish or skate. He leaves behind four daughters, a stepdaughter and two sons: daughter Mary (Louisiana), son David, daughters Chrystal, Caroline and Elizabeth, son Edward Jr. and stepdaughter Angela (all of Vermont). Also surviving are brothers Victor (spouse Lubiana), Richard (spouse Carlene), Leonard (spouse Marie), Edgar (spouse Gale), Hector (spouse Susan), Gaspor (spouse Janice), and Theodore; sisters Cecile (spouse Ronald) Elmer, Germaine (spouse Gilles) Guimond, Rejeanne (spouse Philip) Edson and Irene; grandchildren Kaiden, Evelyn, Emma and Will, as well as Brett, Brianna and Brayden. He leaves many other family members behind him, as well. Edward was predeceased by both of his parents; two sisters, Irene and Madeline; and two brothers, Bernard and Gerard. Memorial contributions in Edward’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society. The family has chosen to keep the services private and held at the convenience of the family, as well as the burial. Invitations will be sent out privately and at the convenience of the family. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
