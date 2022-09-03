Edward Lawrence Moran BROWNS MILLS, NJ — Edward Lawrence Moran, "Teddy", of Browns Mills, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2022 at his home. He was 87 years of age. Born in Barre, Vermont, he is the son of the late James George Moran and Una Bohonon Moran and the husband of the late Betty Lynn Moran and formerly married to Joanne Freeland of Barre, VT. He was a Tech Sgt. With the US Army Air Force serving for over 20 years from 1952 to 1972. He is the Beloved Father of Timothy Moran, Patrick E. Moran and the late Steven D. Moran and also survived by his grandchildren Casey I. Moran, Amanda H. Moran, Kyle S. Moran, Jami L. Lacroix and Tyler Hubbell and his dear friend Fran Waters. He is predeceased by his brothers J. Stanley "Stan" Moran and Alan R. Moran, his sister Marilyn J. Giacherio and his stepdaughter Deborah Hubbell. Relatives and friends are invited to his services on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the BG Wm. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early to the cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the BRADLEY & STOW FUNERAL HOME, Medford, NJ. (www.BradleyStow.com)
