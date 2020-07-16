Edward Joe Friihauf MONTPELIER — Edward Joe Friihauf died on July 13, 2020. He was born to Edward and Helen (Skuhrovec) Friihauf in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 29, 1936. Ed’s early schooling was completed in Burton, Ohio. Ed graduated from Kent State University in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and immediately entered the Graduate School of Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana. His PhD in Chemistry was completed in 1961 under the supervision of Professor John C. Bailar Jr., an internationally recognized authority on coordination chemistry. Ed spent seven years in university training to attain his PhD. Of those seven years, six of them were on scholarship. Ed’s marriage to Loretta Artwell came in 1958. Ed and Loretta were blessed with three children, Ronald, Nancy and James. Ronald and Nancy died of cancer in early adulthood. Son James lives in Southern Ohio with his wife, Tammy. Ed and Loretta have no grandchildren. Ed is survived by his wife, Loretta, son James, and a brother in Florida. Ed had three careers in his lifetime. Ed’s first career was as a research chemist in the chemical industry. After a history of patents and publications at the Lubrizol Corp., he left the chemical industry in 1981. Ed was a member of the American Chemical Society since 1959. Ed’s second career was as an innkeeper. Ed and wife Loretta became full-time innkeepers with the purchase of a country inn in Manchester, Vermont. Loretta was the executive chef for the 60-seat public restaurant in the inn. When the inn was sold in 1989, lodging room count had been expanded from 7 to 13 rooms and surrounding real estate holdings had been increased as well. Ed’s third career was centered in Montpelier, Vermont, where he was a commercial and industrial real estate appraiser. His services included being an expert witness in Vermont Superior Court. Ed appraised properties for 30 years from 1989 to his retirement in 2019 at the age of 82. Ed was privileged to be mentored by Frank Bredice early in Ed’s appraisal career. While appraising, Ed joined the Appraisal Institute and achieved the designation of MAI granted by that professional organization. Ed served the Vermont Chapter of the Appraisal Institute in several capacities, including the Board of Directors. Ed and Loretta traveled extensively both nationally and internationally. Ed enjoyed learning and anything done with precision. Ed was a volunteer in his community. Volunteer roles he was especially proud of include the following: Vermont State Employees Credit Union (VSECU) — Ed served on the VSECU Board of Directors and on committees that are a part of the Board. Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC) — Ed served on the CVMC Board of Directors and on committees that are a part of the Board. Methodist Church, Ohio and Vermont — Ed was chairman of the Administrative Board following service on the various committees that make up the Administrative Board. He was also a lay leader, Sunday school teacher, Youth Group leader, worship coordinator and guest speaker. Boy Scouts of America, Ohio — Ed was the district chairman and served as a liaison between the community and Scout leaders for 4,000 Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He was also a Scoutmaster and Webelos leader. YMCA, Ohio — Ed served on the Administrative Board. His duties included fundraising, activities development and marketing. He also served as a basketball coach and with the Indian Guides. Public schools, Vermont — Ed volunteered at the Union Elementary School in Montpelier as part of the “Everybody Wins” program that brings together adults and students for reading enhancement. Public schools, Ohio — Ed was president of the PTA and took part in fundraising and the Band Parents Association. Basketball referee, Vermont IAABO Board #105 — Ed volunteered as a referee at the high school and junior high school level. 4-H State Day, Vermont — Ed volunteered as a judge for youth presentations. Norwich Science Fair, Vermont — Vermont chemistry students compete annually for prizes and recognition. Ed was a judge in these competitions. Rotary Club, Montpelier — Ed was a retired member of the Montpelier Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. Trombonist, Ohio — Ed was a member of the Kent State Marching Band, the Geauga County Fair Band and the Pokorney Czech Orchestra. There will be no services at this time. The family is being assisted in arrangements by Guare and Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
