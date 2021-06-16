Edward J. Turbitt BARRE — Edward J. Turbitt, age 79, of Danielson, Connecticut, formerly of Barre, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Davis Place, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was the husband of Maureen L. (Bailey) Turbitt. They were married for nearly 57 years. Ed resided in Barre, Vermont, with his wife for over 40 years before they retired to Danielson, Connecticut, 15 years ago. Born Nov. 18, 1941, in Providence, Rhode Island, Ed was the son of the late Edward and Gladys (Tierney) Turbitt and attended Cranston High School before graduating from Providence College in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He then joined the Army Reserves from which he was honorably discharged in 1970. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Brian E. Turbitt, of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and his daughter, Erin T. Lenox, of Norfolk, Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Caroline and Michael Lenox. He was the brother of Carol Forrest, of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, and formerly of Cranston, Rhode Island. Ed was employed by the State of Vermont for 36 years with the Agency of Human Services and later as the property management lead, managing and negotiating the office space used by state employees across Vermont. He made lifelong friends over his long career, with whom he cherished time both in and out of the office, including many golf trips (in particular, the infamous “Southern Tour”), Red Sox games, trips to the Final Four basketball and hockey tournaments and UVM hockey games. His children and grandchildren were Ed’s greatest pride and joy and he joyously coached his son and daughter’s youth teams for many years, including baseball, softball and hockey. Several Vermont State Championship plaques adorn Ed’s walls from his summer All-Star teams! No matter how long the drive or how early he needed to leave the office, Ed never missed his children’s high school sporting events. He later enjoyed umpiring softball and officiating hockey to stay active and involved with the sports once his children grew up, often taking a moment to share a coaching tip with a young player. When his grandchildren began playing baseball and softball, Ed could be found seated right behind home plate with his own umpiring clicker, doing his very best to engage in conversation with the umpire. Ed loved to travel and, along with Maureen, visited many destinations throughout the United States, including California, North Dakota, Wyoming, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Florida. Ed and Maureen also enjoyed several cruises, as well as a cherished trip to Ireland with close relatives and friends. As Alzheimer’s disease steadily stole Ed’s memories and his ability to function in recent years, Maureen remained tirelessly by his side, filling in the words he could not find and guiding him through every moment of every day. Ever the competitor, he enjoyed watching game shows on television and spent many afternoons outside in his chair, saying hello to the neighbors walking by. In his final weeks, Ed was moved to Davis Place where he could be most safely cared for and he never stopped trying to remember and write down information about his cherished loved ones. Relatives and friends are invited to Ed’s funeral which will be held on Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Ave., Warwick, Rhode Island, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Peter’s Church, 350 Fair St., Warwick, Rhode Island. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 9–10 a.m. Burial will be in the St. Francis Cemetery in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barre Youth Sports Association (BYSA) Ice Hockey Program, PO Box 821, Barre, Vermont, 05641. Please visit www.barrettandcotter.com to leave condolence messages.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.