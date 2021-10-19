Edward “Gonnie” White Jr. MONTPELIER — Edward George “Gonnie” White Jr., 75, of Montpelier, Vermont, passed peacefully Oct. 9, 2021, with loved ones by his side, after several years of declining health. He was the son of Edward George White Sr. and Leona Elizabeth (Buska) White. He was born on Feb. 8, 1946, in Barre, Vermont. Edward worked at several different jobs in his early adulthood but ultimately settled on cement mason work. The better part of his career was spent working for Hutch Concrete. He would point out the different buildings that his hands helped build. It was a great sense of pride to him. He was a lover of all things outdoors. He spent as much time in it as he could, hunting, fishing and working in his yard. He enjoyed the beauty of all things in nature. His other interests were western movies, old money collecting, antiques, cars and mechanical repair. He was known as a “legend in his time” amongst some of his family and friends. He loved to talk with people, especially his elders, and learn about their history. Edward leaves behind his wife, Cecile (Fresolo) White (married August 2010); previous wife and mother of his daughters, Carole (Sylvestor) White, of Gainesville, Florida; three daughters, Lori White, of Gainesville, Florida, Darcie White, of Barre, Vermont, and Trista (White) Milone, of Berlin, Vermont; his sister, Audrey (Buska) Mason, of Catawba, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, whom he loved very much, and family and friends of his marriage to Cecile. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Leona White; biological parents, Sidney Barnett and Barbara (Lovely) Rollins; brother, Lloyd E. White Jr.; daughter, Terri Lynn (White) Jerome; and granddaughter, Sonya Lynn Jerome. Edward was a member of the Barre Legion Post 10 and Montpelier VFW Post 792. A celebration of his life will be held on Nov. 26, 2021, at Montpelier VFW Post 792 from 4-8 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
