Edward E. Wood WILLIAMSTOWN — Edward E. Wood, 89, of The Gardens, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Central Vermont Medical Center with his family by his bedside. Born on April 3, 1934, in Rutland City, he was the son of Lyman M. and Eva (Goodenough) Wood. He attended Rutland Schools. In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Korea until he was honorably discharged in 1955. On September 3, 1955, he married Alice Pugh in Rutland. Following their marriage, they made their home in Castleton; upon retirement they lived in Florida during the winter until 2008 when they moved there permanently. In 2019, they moved back to Vermont to be closer to their family. Edward was employed with Castleton State College for 34 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the American Legion Post #10 of Barre. Survivors include his wife Alice Wood and his sons Kevin Wood and his wife, Terri and Dale Wood and his wife, Carol; his grandchildren Sarah, Ashley, Princess, Priscilla, and Erica; his eight great-grandchildren, and his five sisters and two brothers as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his eldest son Roland Edward Wood and by his five sisters and three brothers. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the East Clarendon Cemetery, Airport Road, East Clarendon, VT. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
