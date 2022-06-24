Edward Clifton Brown WATERBURY CENTER — Edward Clifton Brown, 78, of Waterbury Center, Vermont after a courageous battle with cancer went home to be with the Lord on January 14, 2022. A celebration of the life of Edward Clifton Brown will be held Saturday June 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center, Vermont. Interment will follow with military honors in the family lot. A reception will follow the services in the cemetery at Ed's home in Waterbury Center. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Waterbury Center Community Church PO Box 216 Waterbury Center, Vermont 05677 or the Waterbury Masonic Lodge #49 to be used for scholarship awards c/o P.H. Flanders 21 Elm Street Waterbury, Vermont 05676.
