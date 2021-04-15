Edward C. Gray WATERBURY CENTER — Edward Coggeshall “Ned” Gray passed away April 4, 2021, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. Ned was born in 1943 to the late John Chipman and Helen Lingenfelter Gray. He was brought up in Washington, D.C., and then Weston, Massachusetts. He graduated from the Noble and Greenough School, where he was the captain and star of the basketball team. After a year at Reed College, he served in the Army for four years. On his return, he decided to pursue a career in engineering. He earned a degree in civil engineering at the University of Massachusetts. In his will, he has endowed a professorship in the Engineering School at UMass in honor of his favorite professor there. Ned then got his Master's degree in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Illinois. Ned spent most of his career working for major engineering consulting firms in Chicago and New York. He worked on major construction projects such as the Alaska Pipeline, the Washington, D.C., subway system and Battery Park City in New York. Ned was an enthusiastic outdoorsman and traveler both on the job and for recreation. He also loved spending time at his family’s summer house in Hancock, New Hampshire, hiking, canoeing, picking blueberries and relaxing on the screened porch. After his marriage to Cynthia Walker in 1987, he moved to Bedford, Massachusetts, and then Waterbury Center, Vermont, to have better access to outdoor sports, which he enjoyed until his Parkinson’s made it impossible. Ned leaves his wife, Cynthia Walker Gray, now of Peterborough, New Hampshire; his brothers, John “Chip” of Brooklyn, New York, and Roger of Oakland, California; his ex-wife, Lyndell Wilkens of Eugene, Oregon, with whom he continued a friendly relationship until his death; and nephews and cousins. A private memorial for family and friends will be held later in the summer when it’s safe to gather.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.