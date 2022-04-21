Edward “Buzz” Pombar NORTHFIELD — Edward “Buzz” Pombar, 77, died peacefully April 8, 2022, after a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 89 South (“probably trying to run down a liberal”). He was born May 29, 1944, in Weymouth, Massachusetts, the son of Arnold “Bill” and Florence (Witham) Pombar. “Buzz” was a career United States Navy man, having served in Grenada and Vietnam. He was a Senior Chief on a destroyer and retired honorably after 23 years of service. After his distinguished military career, he worked as a granite carver on many notable monuments and was a mason tender for Rod Allen for many years. “Buzz” was a champion archer. He was very proud of his 25 years of sobriety. He was a man of honor and his word. He never had a bad thing to say about anybody (even the morning crew of friends at The Common Café in Northfield). Buzz leaves behind his daughter, Kimberly Farnham, of West Berlin; many friends and family too long to list. A father whom will be forever loved and missed, “I love you, Dad.” A service to celebrate his life will be conducted in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Randolph Center with full military honors to be accorded, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. Kingston Funeral Home is assisting the family.
