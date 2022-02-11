Edward A. McDonough WATERBURY CENTER — With his family by his side, Edward Andrew McDonough passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, of complications from pneumonia. He was 55 years old. Ed was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 19, 1966, to John McDonough and Wilhelmina Wilson. He was a Double Eagle, having attended both Boston College High School, as well as Boston College. He received his MBA from the University of Vermont, as well as many prestigious financial accreditations, including the CFA, CAIA and FRM designations. He worked in corporate finance in various capacities throughout his career. Ed always sought out new, interesting experiences throughout his life. He loved travel, live music and politics. Ed traveled all over the world during his career in aircraft finance, visiting China, Russia, Europe, India and many other locales. He was willing to try almost anything, including sailing, skydiving, scuba diving, hiking, singing and marathon running! One of his proudest accomplishments was running the Boston Marathon. He loved Boston, the East Coast and the Vermont outdoors. Punk rock was the soundtrack to Ed’s life. Friends and family can listen to his favorite bands, the Dropkick Murphys, Joy Division, Blink-182 and the Buzzcocks to pay tribute to Ed’s memory. Ed’s greatest pride was his three children and he derived so much joy watching them run, ski and play hockey. Ed was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Wilhelmina. He is survived by his wife, Karissa; his three children, Caelyn, Eireann and Conor; his brother, Michael, his sister, Kate; his stepmother, Sheila; aunts and uncles, two nieces and several cousins. A celebration of Ed’s life will be held in the summer of 2022 in Waterbury, Vermont – details forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harwood Youth Hockey Association, P.O. Box 92, Waterbury, VT 05676, or via Venmo @harwoodyouthhockey.
