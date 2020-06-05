Edna Tofani PLAINFIELD — Edna Tofani died Wednesday, June 4, 2020, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: June 5, 2020 @ 4:40 am
