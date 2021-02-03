Edna Stuart BARRE — Edna Stuart, 84, of Essex Street passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from complications of heart failure, with her husband, son and daughter by her side. Born on March 12, 1936, in North Troy, she was the daughter of Campbell and Frieda (Westover) Booth. Edna was a kind, helpful, friendly and strong person known and loved by many. She could not go anywhere without bumping into someone she knew! She was a homemaker for many years before taking on the challenge and achievement of becoming an office bookkeeper for local businesses. She loved, and looked forward to, family Sunday dinners. The family always appreciated one of Mother’s fantastic holiday dinners! She treasured having the family together. She surely enjoyed shopping and passed on that tradition to her granddaughter, Lynn, who often had shopping and lunch dates. That was a great way to spend a day! Edna spent time at home working in her flower and food gardens. She was proud of her flower beds. Allen, her grandson, gained a love of gardening from spending time with her outside. Edna spent time teaching her grandchildren many card games which they enjoyed for years. She and Russell enjoyed the company of many lovable pets over the years. Edna so appreciated the office help Tracy, her granddaughter, gave to the business venture. And when Tracy’s new career started, Trever, her grandson, stepped into that role. She enjoyed time spent with Todd, her grandson, visiting while having a meal. She was delighted with her grandson Trever and Tammy’s holiday meals in recent years. Edna made wonderful pickles and Tammy and Trever have made it their family tradition to make “Grammie’s pickles.” She was also gifted with great-grandchildren, Ryan Sawyer and partner Kaitlyn Guenther, Hailey Hatch, Jaylin Hatch, Madison Lantagne, Kennedy Lantagne; and great-great-grandchildren, Astra Sawyer and Luna Sawyer. Edna enjoyed taking trips with close friends, Theresa and Kendall Roberts, as their companions visited Las Vegas, Prince Edward Island, Cape Cod and Nashville over the years. She also made time to go on outings to see family and many friends, such as Gloria and Jimmy McDonald of North Carolina, visiting them at camp and exploring trips to the Bahamas and Jamaica. Edna valued these friendships and the many fun times visiting and playing cards with them. She planned on her fun Saturdays starting with a trip to get her hair done and finishing with dinner out! This highlights Edna’s joy for life and being part of her community. She made a deep impact on all of the lives she touched with her example of love, kindness and daily humor! Survivors include her husband of almost 60 years, Russell Stuart; her son, Larry Lantagne and his wife, Renie; her daughter, Sherry Hebert and her husband, Gary; her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Lynn Hebert, Allen Hebert, Tracy Badeau and her husband, Robert, Trever Lantagne and his partner, Tammy Willis, Todd Lantagne and his fiancé, Ricardo Perez; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Booth; and her nephews, Robert Booth and his wife, Rachel, Kenneth Booth and his wife, Lois, Harold Booth Jr., Gordon Lapoint and his wife, Pauline, Charlene Burke and her husband, Tom, Sandy Ducharme and her husband, Richard, Sheila Michaud and her husband, Dale, Terri Comart and her husband, Peter, Neysha Stuart and her husband, Robert Woodard, as well as many more nieces and nephews; and her adorable dog, Sophie, that will miss her greatly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Pansy Stuart; her father-in-law, Robert Stuart; her brothers and sister, Harold Booth and his wife, Grace, William Booth, Robert Booth, Bruce Booth and Dorothy Booth; sisters-in-law, Ruth Lapoint and Rita Howard; her brothers-in-law, Richard Stuart and Robert Stuart; her nieces, Roberta Johnson and Diane Stuart; and her nephew, Larry Lapoint. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at a later date due to world events. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495; or to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
