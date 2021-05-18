Edna Stuart BARRE — The service to honor and celebrate the life of Edna Stuart, 84, will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Following the service, inurnment will take place at 1 p.m. in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. She passed away on Jan. 30, 2021.
