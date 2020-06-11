Edna A. Tofani PLAINFIELD — Edna A. Tofani, 95, of Country Club Road passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born Oct, 27, 1924, in Barre, she was the daughter of Leonard and Yvonne (Rock) Muckler. She attended North Barre Elementary School and Spaulding High School. On Nov. 29, 1941, she married Joseph Tofani in Barre. They lived in the Carriage Inn on the East Montpelier/Plainfield line for over 40 years before building and moving to their current home on Country Club Road in Plainfield, where she lived until her death. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before Joe passed away in 1991. Edna started her career working at Omara Ford in Hartford, Connecticut, before working with her husband, Joe, at Tofani Motors in East Montpelier, Vermont, from which she retired in 1986. Her memberships included the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre, Jaycee Anns, Barre Women’s Club, Montpelier Country Club, Marble Island Country Club, Pier 10 Boating Club in Mallets Bay, Vermont, and she volunteered at the Cutler Memorial Library in Plainfield. In her leisure time, Edna enjoyed playing golf, tennis and bridge, gardening, reading and boating on Lake Champlain. Survivors include her son, Donald Tofani I and wife Dianne "Dee," and her daughter, Sara Murray; grandsons, Donald II and John Tofani; granddaughters, Valerie and Sheri Tofani; great-grandchildren, Jamerson and Morgan, and great-great-grandchildren, Leslie-Lynn and Lyrik; her brother-in-law, Ronald Tofani and wife Marilyn; nephews, Tony, Jeffrey and Timothy Tofani and their families; niece, Ellen Sundquist and husband Jim; special niece, Joyce Melanson; special friends, John and Grace Mekkelsen and Dorothy Buttura; as well as many cousins. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joe Tofani; and her son, Terry Tofani. Per Edna’s wishes, there will be no service. A private burial will take place at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cutler Memorial Library, 151 High St., Plainfield, VT 05667; or to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. The family would like to give special thanks to the ICU staff, including Dr. Justin Stinnett, and the nursing staff at the Central Vermont Medical Center who cared for Edna during her final days. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
