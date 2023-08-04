Edmund S. Dawes BARRE — Edmund S. Dawes, 87, longtime resident of Northfield, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at home in Barre City, Vermont. Born in New York City on April 14, 1936, he was the son of Edmund “Skipper” Dawes and Elizabeth “Betty” (Seaman) Dawes. He attended George School in Newtown, PA, and Leigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Upon graduation from Lehigh with a BS in Industrial Engineering, he went to work in the maintenance department for Sun Oil Companies in Marcus Hook, PA. He married Faye Dawnalice Scott on August 30, 1958. Ed and Faye had three children, Carolyn (Carol), Edmund Jr. (Ned), and Scott. The family moved to Northfield, VT in 1969 when Ed accepted a position as a maintenance engineer for Rock of Ages. He went on to own and operate SW Rentals in Berlin, and served as advertising manager for Reynolds & Sons in S. Barre. In retirement, Ed and Faye enjoyed travel, volunteering at the local library, and time with family. Survivors include: three children; Carol of Barre, VT, Ned & wife Elizabeth of Centerville, MA, and Scott & wife Sande of Richmond, VA; three grandchildren; Sarah & husband Ryan Murphy, Nathan & wife Isabelle (Perrin) Dawes, and Eamon; and three great grandchildren; Shea Murphy, Cullen Murphy, and Faye Dawes; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Ed’s wife of 59 years, Faye passed away in 2017, and her ashes were scattered at Acadia National Park in Maine, where Ed and Faye spent their honeymoon, and returned many times thereafter for their anniversaries. The family will reunite them next summer in a private ceremony at Otter Point.
