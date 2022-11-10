Edith M. (Pepin) Chatot BARRE — Edith M. (Pepin) Chatot, 93, of Barre passed on to be with Our Lord and Savior on November 4, 2022 at Menig Nursing Home in Randolph Center. She was born on September 28, 1929 in Barre City to Cyrias and Doris (Carbonneau) Pepin. In 1950 Edith married Ralph (Buddy) Lawliss, Jr. who passed away in 1983. In 1985 Edith married Harrison (Harry) Martin, he died in 1992. In 1994 Edith married Jules Chatot but they parted ways in 2001. She was employed for many years at the Sprague Electric Plant where she made many friends. Edith was a member of Saint Monica Catholic Church, The American Legion Post #10 Women’s Auxiliary and the Senior Center of Barre. During her earlier years she enjoyed preparing delicious meals and entertaining in her home, playing games especially cards with family and friends and traveling. In her later years, Edith spent many hours reading, keeping up with current events, looking at family photos and watching Family Feud. Her most significant joy however came from being with her daughters, their families and her siblings. She loved being a part of family get-togethers and celebrations. Her sense of humor, love of life and thoughtfulness will be missed by many. Survivors include her two daughters Michelle (Craig) Comstock and Karen (Steve) Micheli. Seven grandchildren Alicia (Peter) Lyford, Tyler (Kira Doverspike) Comstock, Alex Comstock, Nate (Misty Stone) Micheli, Bryon (Chantelle Chouinard) Micheli, Jamison (Margaret Ackerman) Micheli, and Aaron Micheli, as well as six great-grandchildren, Aidan, Ella and Nolan Lyford, Nora and Henry Comstock and Juliet Micheli and one great-great grandchild, Brynlee Lyford. Edith is also survived by her sisters Bonnie Pepin, Lorraine Olson and Rita MacAulay and her brothers Roland, Raymond and Peter (Betty) Pepin as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Edith also leaves behind her dear friend Elaine Bouffard. Edith was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents and sisters Ruby McEnany, Florence Gilbert and Jeannette Cruz. Edith’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Menig Nursing Home for their kind and compassionate care. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Monica Church in Barre on Saturday May 13, 2023, at 11am. Interment will follow to Hope Cemetery. It was Edith’s wish that any memorial tribute be made to Saint Monica Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street, Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
