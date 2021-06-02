Edith Fontana Gomez BARRE — Edith M. Gomez, 93, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021. Born on March 26, 1928, in Barre, she was the daughter of Victor and Anna (Giacomuzzi) Fontana. Edith or “Edie” was the eldest of six and spent her early years helping and caring for her dear mother and family. She graduated from Spaulding High School in 1947 and then went on to nurse's training at the Barre City Hospital, with additional studies in Boston and New York. She graduated from the University of Vermont in 1950 at the top of her class. She worked for many years at the Barre City Hospital and then the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, specializing in labor and delivery. Her skills, determination and commitment to her work made her a hospital favorite. Edie finished up her nursing career in Barre City working briefly in geriatrics. She retired in 1989. In 1955, she married Peter Gomez in the Hedding Methodist Church. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage with vacations in Maine, family picnics and fireside parties at their home. Peter passed away in November of 2017. Edith was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and with her husband, participated in many Shrine events and formed lasting friendships over the years. She was also a talented painter and Palletteer in the 1980s. Her endless energy, fiery personality and quick wit will be remembered by all. She was a wonderful seamstress, had a green thumb, and was one of the greatest Italian cooks in Barre – who learned from the best in the North End. Her homemade panettone, polenta and ravioli was always a welcomed gift. She also loved music, particularly opera. Edie loved her home and her family. She leaves behind a legacy of caregiving, love and devotion to friends, family and community. She is sadly missed by her only daughter, Jo-Ann Ornitz and her husband, Michael, and the “apple of her eye,” her granddaughter, Rachel; and her sister, Margaret O’Hara; and her brother, Richard Fontana; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Peter Gomez, she was predeceased by her brothers, Victor and Robert Fontana, and her sister, Irene Pelkey. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 12 p.m. noon in Hope Cemetery in Barre for family and close friends. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Council on Aging, 59 North Main St., Suite 200, Barre, VT 05641. A very special “thank you” to Sue Ciappara – a wonderful friend, neighbor and caregiver. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(1) entry
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Edie and I go back a very long ways, , she was very special,
Our working together, friends, and that smile, was a perfect smile!
The Farnhams, Judie, Lloyd and Farmily
