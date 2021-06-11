Edith Fontana Gomez rites BARRE — The life of Edith Fontana Gomez was honored and celebrated with a graveside service on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 12 p.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. A longtime Barre resident, she passed away peacefully on May 31, 2021. The Rev. Rachel Fraumann, pastor of the Hedding Methodist Church, led the service, offering words of greeting, opening and closing prayers. Words of remembrance were offered by her beloved granddaughter, Rachel Ornitz, with a scripture reading by her daughter, Jo-Ann Ornitz. Family and friends joined in a chorus of “Amazing Grace.” The casket bearers were Mark O’Hara, Jeff O’Hara, Michael Pelkey, Eric Fontana, Tim Fontana and Zachary Tandara-Kuhns, with interment being made in the Gomez-Ornitz family lot. Honorary bearers were her brother, Richard Fontana, and brother-in-law, Wayne Pelkey. Following the service, family and friends gathered for a time of food and fellowship at Edith’s home. She will be dearly missed, and never forgotten. Arrangements were by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
