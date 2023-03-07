Edgar S. Magoon III ORANGE — Edgar S. “Eddie, The Beestinger” Magoon, III, 53, of Emery Road passed away recently at his home. Born on July 31, 1969, in Berlin, he was the son of Edgar S. and Irene J. (Parker) Magoon, Jr. He attended Williamstown Elementary School and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1988. Following graduation, he worked at Vermont Castings, Eddie Barslow Construction and Burrell Roofing before becoming self-employed as Magoon Home Improvements. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his daughter, playing softball, playing guitar, camping and snowmobiling with his son, gardening, building model cars, watching races and attending the Tunbridge World’s Fair every year with his family. Survivors include his daughter Journi LeClair; his son Edgar S. Magoon, IV and his wife, Lynn; his granddaughter Cincilea and many nieces and nephews as well as his siblings Gala Perreault, Robert Salter, Teresa Fanton, and Cheryl King. He also leaves behind those who thought of him as a father, including A.j., Jayvian, Aundreya, Joshua, Tyler, Cody, and Tyra. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by Duncan and Patty Salter. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Family and friends may call at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
