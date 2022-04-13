Edgar L. Weber WATERBURY CENTER — Edgar Leo Weber, 70, died suddenly on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home in Waterbury Center. Edgar (most people called him Ed) was born in Allershausen, Germany, in 1951. He was the stepson of the late Alfred Weber and the son to his biological mother, the late Paula (Hartmann) Weber. He had one younger brother, Wayne Weber, and younger sister, Ines Weber. Ed also leaves behind his wife of almost 50 years, Blaza (Kovacevic) Weber, of Waterbury Center; and two sons, Daniel Weber and Andreas Weber, of Waterbury Center. Ed taught Mechanical Engineering at a local college. He loved to teach and appreciated his students very much. He was always approachable and patient with everyone. Ed enjoyed the simple things in life, sitting on the deck watching the birds and watching the other animals, or taking the dogs for a walk where the neighbor’s dogs would always tag along. But the most important thing in Ed’s life was his faith, he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for close to 50 years. He also served as a local elder at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Moretown, Vermont. He had a deep respect and love for the Bible and his God Jehovah. He firmly believed in the resurrection hope recorded in the Bible. John 5:28,29. Ed will be deeply missed by the people who met him, knew him, and loved him! Donations can be made to Moretown Kingdom Hall, 457-283 Vermont Route 100, Moretown, VT 05660; and Waterbury Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 95, Waterbury Center, VT 05677. Services for Ed will be at a later date to be arranged.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.