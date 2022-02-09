Edah Lasell Osgood WILLIAMSTOWN — Edah Lasell Osgood, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, after suffering with Alzheimer’s disease and congestive heart failure. Born Feb. 11, 1934, in Barre, Edah was the fifth of eight children born to Horace H. and Esther (Cheney) Lasell. She grew up on the family farm in Williamstown, attended a one-room schoolhouse, and then graduated from Williamstown High School in 1951. During high school, she participated in sports, with basketball being a favorite, and sang both in chorus and with her sisters - occasionally on a local radio station. Edah completed her associate degree from Vermont Junior College in 1953. Each year, her father sold a cow to pay the tuition. In 1958, she received her Bachelor’s degree in Religious Education from West Virginia Wesleyan College. While living and working in West Virginia, she married and had her daughter, Arlene. In 1969, she accepted a position as Christian Education director for three area churches in Elmira, New York. Receiving her Master’s degree in Education from Elmira College in 1972, allowed her to begin her teaching career at the Elmira Psychiatric Center. She retired as a Special Education teacher at Gardener Road School, Elmira, in 1998. After her retirement, she continued to give back to her community through volunteer work with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Chemung County, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira, and at her church home, Webb Mills United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Elmira Area Retired Teachers Association. During her time in Elmira, she met and married Rev. Roland L. Osgood in 1975, and moved to their farm in Pine City, New York. After Roland’s death from cancer in 1982, she continued to live at and maintain the farm with the help of her wonderful neighbors and church family. Travel was one of her favorite hobbies. During her lifetime, she traveled to the British Isles, India and Nepal, Alaska, the Thousand Islands, Canada, Mexico, most of the 50 states, and many, many trips to see her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. Her farthest trip was to Australia and New Zealand in 1996, where she served as an exchange teacher. The greatest loves of her life were God, her family and friends, the land, music and travel. In addition to her husband, Edah was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, John Lasell, Alice (Lasell) Guyette, Winston Lasell and Maida (Lasell) Covey. Surviving siblings include Morris (Brenda) Lasell, Stanley Lasell and Lenora (Norman) Larkin. She is also survived by her daughter, Arlene (Paul) Alderman; her grandchildren, Zachary Alderman and Zoë Alderman; as well as many, many nieces and nephews. She loved well, and was well loved! A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date, place and date TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The United Federated Church of Williamstown, P.O. Box 438, Williamstown, VT 05679.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.