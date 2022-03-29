Earle W. Sanborn BARRE — Earle Winfred Sanborn, 81, a longtime resident of Beckley Hill, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time. Born on May 28, 1940, in Barre, he was the son of Elwin and Eliza Jane (McAllan) Sanborn. He attended elementary school in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1959. He then went on to attend the University of Vermont and Norwich University. On Feb. 19, 1960, Earle married Cynthia Zampieri in Barre. The two later divorced. He then married Martha Abbott-Darling on April 27, 1984, in South Ryegate. During high school, he worked at Stone’s Filling Station on Washington Street. He then worked for Sprague Electric (later know as SB Electronics) for over 40 years as a mechanical engineer. Throughout his life, Earle had many hobbies and interests. Those included woodworking, playing golf, skeet shooting, hunting, traveling, hiking, cross-country skiing, riding his motorcycle and most importantly, spending time with his family. He was also a member of the Barre Elks Lodge #1535 and the Barre Fish and Game Club. Survivors include his wife, Martha Sanborn, of Barre; his son, James Sanborn and his partner, Lisa Edson, of Northfield; his daughters, Lynda Mulcahy and her husband, Brian, of Peru, New York, and Mary D’Agostino and her husband, Greg, of Barre; his stepsons, Scott Darling and his wife, Katie Thayer, of Wells River, and Todd Darling and his partner, Rich Aronson, of Barre. He also leaves 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Mayo Sanborn. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Earle’s life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Maplewood Cemetery on Farwell Street in Barre Town, followed by a time for sharing at the Elks Club in Barre. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions in Earle’s name may be made to the Barre Fish and Game Club, P.O. Box 130, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
