Earl W. Coolbeth HARDWICK — Earl Warren Coolbeth, 88, a lifelong Hardwick resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home. His loving family was at his side. He was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Hardwick, the son of the late Sherman and Margaret (Chaffee) Coolbeth. He attended Hardwick Academy and St. Johnsbury Trade School. Earl entered the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 20, 1953, in Manchester, New Hampshire. He served his country at Greenville Air Force Base, Mississippi. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 19, 1957, and continued his service in the Army National Guard of Vermont. Earl was honorably discharged on April 7, 1966, in Morrisville, Vermont. On May 6, 1955, he married Barbara Lucille Mundle in Hannibal, Missouri. They started their married life in Greenville, Mississippi. They moved to Hardwick in 1957, where they lived and raised their six children. Earl was a talented sandblaster in the granite industry at the Peerless Granite Co. in Barre, where he was co-owner of Town and Country Memorials. He was well-known for his beautiful roses. When he retired in 1994, he started his own business, Buffalo Mountain Monuments, and worked lettering, cleaning and selling monuments throughout New England. Earl was a member of the Caspian Lake Lodge #87 F&AM and the American Legion Post #7, both in Hardwick. He was an honorary member of the Hardwick Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping at East Long Pond in Woodbury, playing cards and golfing. He will be remembered as a very devoted family man. Earl especially loved family gatherings and spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara, of 66 years; six children, Richard Coolbeth and partner Brenda Bonner, of Hardwick, Vanessa and Jim Davison, of Hardwick, Bonnie and Jerry Pittman, of Marion, Pennsylvania, David and Amy Coolbeth, of Wolcott, Sherman and Terry Coolbeth, of Hardwick, Warren and Laurie Coolbeth, of Cabot; a sister, Beverly Barnes, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by two sisters, Janice Finn and Betty Smith. To honor his request, all services will be private at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661. Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
