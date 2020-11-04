Earl L. Metcalf Jr. CHELSEA — Look out, God, here comes Trouble! Earl L. Metcalf Jr., 77 (although he swore up and down that he was 78), of Chelsea, Vermont, died from complications of kidney failure on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in the Garden Room at Gifford Medical Center. Earl was born on — as he would say it — “nineteen-forty two, December twenty four” in Vershire, Vermont. His parents were Earl L. Metcalf Sr. and Caddie Paronto Metcalf. He was the third youngest of Caddie’s eight children. Earl is survived by his siblings, Raymond Metcalf and wife Wilma, Nettie George and husband Stuart, Sally McCullough, and Ted Metcalf and wife Donnarae; his guardians, Dwayne and Crystal McCullough; several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and the staff and residents at Riverbend Residential Care Home, who became his family for the last decade or so. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Charles Metcalf and George Metcalf; and his younger sister, Carrie. Earl was a farmer much of his adult life, and worked on his brother Raymond’s farm. He loved fishing, hunting, farming, picking on people, telling jokes and helping anyone he could with whatever he could do. Earl was a longtime pillar of the town of Chelsea, if pillar can be defined as a guy who would tell the same stories over and over until he believed them to be true. He could, at times, be a troublemaker and an outlaw, but the fact that he was Earl seemed to counterbalance most of that. He’s already missed by many. Calling hours will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 12-2 p.m. at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, 300 VT Route 110, Chelsea, Vermont. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Riverside Cemetery, Chelsea, Vermont. Memorial donations can be made to Chelsea Fish & Game Club Inc., P.O. Box 262, Chelsea, VT 05038. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
