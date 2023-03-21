Earl J. Gerrish MONTPELIER — Earl Joseph Gerrish, 88, of Montpelier, VT, passed away on March 14, 2023. Born in Bethel, VT on December 6, 1934, he was the son of Ralph and Laura (Call) Gerrish. Once out of school, Earl married Loretta McQueen. He went on to work for a plumbing and heating business until he retired. Earl served in the United States military from 1951-1957. He loved fishing so much with his family and friends. If he was not at the water, he could be found working on puzzles as this brought much joy to him. Earl loved taking car rides with his family to see Olivia and Alex in New York. Earl is predeceased by his wife Loretta; his daughter, Carolyn Croteau; his three other children. He is survived by his son-in-law, Colt Croteau of Waterbury, VT and his brother, George Gerrish; his step-grandson, Matthew Dow, his honorary family members, Laura and Terry Croteau, as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. A service to celebrate Earl’s life will be held on April 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Guare & Sons Funeral Home, 30 School St. Montpelier, VT 05602. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
