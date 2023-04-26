Earl J. Gerrish MONTPELIER — A memorial service for Earl J. Gerrish, 88, who died on March 14, 2023 will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home. A potluck reception will be held immediately following the service at the American Legion Post #3, 21 Main Street in Montpelier.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.