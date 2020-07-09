Earl "Bob" Rudd BARRE — Earl "Bob" Rudd, 76, passed away peacefully at Lifepath Hospice, Sun City Center, Florida, after a courageous battle with cancer with his family by his side. Bob was born to Edward and Ethel Rudd in Barre, Vermont, on Oct. 7, 1943, the youngest of seven children. He grew up in Barre and attended Spaulding High School, Class of '61. Bob joined the Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Vietnam, Thailand and Okinawa. Following his military service, he worked for New England Bell and completed his 30+ year career with Verizon. He retired and wintered in Florida where he met his wife, Adrienne Rudd, at the Oldies but Goodies Dance in Sun City Center, Florida. They loved their summers in Vermont where they enjoyed family reunions, friends and good times. It was always special to see how the younger members of the family grew. Bob’s love of tennis, lawn bowling and pickleball brought him to Sun City Center, Florida. He was a member of the Sun City Center Lawn Bowling Association and the Kings Point Lawn Bowling Association. He also joined the Kings Point Pickleball Club where he loved playing the net and enjoying the camaraderie that existed. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and making furniture and pieces for his close friends and family who meant the world to him. Everyone has something “Uncle Bobby” made. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ethel Rudd of Barre, Vermont; brother, Edward Rudd of Franklin, New Hampshire; sisters, Esther Lafond of Middlesex, Vermont, and Evelyn Sleeper of Concord, New Hampshire. He is survived by his wife, Adrienne L. Rudd of Sun City Center, Florida; and two children, Jennifer Cetin (Matt) of Barre, Vermont, and Christopher A. Rudd of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Emily and Mattie Cetin of Barre, Vermont; and three sisters, Edith Bosselait of Laconia, New Hampshire, Elsie Boisvert of Barre, Vermont, and Elaine Bienvenue of Surry, New Hampshire; as well as dozens of nieces and nephews. He will be truly missed by family and all who knew him. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Wilson Cemetery at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, in memory of Earl "Bob" Rudd, 12902 Magnolia Drive, MBC-FOUND, Tampa, FL 33612 or online: Moffitt.org/Give. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
