E. Violet Sherman DUXBURY — E. Violet Sherman, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. Born in Barre on July 21, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Ira B. and Lillian R. (Marvin) Harvey. On Dec. 24, 1942, she married Dalton E. Sherman Sr. in Waterbury. Dalton predeceased Violet on May 23, 1991. Violet was a graduate of Waitsfield High School and then went on to work in a number of positions for several businesses in the central Vermont area. As a young woman, Violet worked as a waitress for the Feedbag Restaurant in Moretown and Twin City Bowling Alley in Berlin. She later was employed at the Demeritt Canning and Clothespin Factories in Waterbury, worked in assembly at the Rock of Ages Plant in Barre and provided housekeeping services to several inns at the Sugarbush Ski Area. Prior to retirement, she very much enjoyed working with her sister, Lillian, as a baker from Lillian’s home bake shop. An avid bingo player, Violet also enjoyed “yard sale-ing” with her husband, collecting salt and pepper shakers, crocheting and baking many pies through the years for family and friends. She enjoyed going to camp in Enosburg with her daughter, Linda, traveling, camping and spending time with her daughter, Donna, and family. Her sisters' families held a special place in her heart and much time was spent playing cards and reminiscing. She also enjoyed weekly dinners out with Butch, Pat and Linda, most of time at her favorite, the Wayside Restaurant. Violet is loved and mourned by her children, Donna Green and husband Carroll of Punta Gorda, Florida, Dalton "Butch" Sherman Jr. and wife Patricia of Duxbury, and Linda Sherman of Duxbury; 10 grandchildren, Gail Morrill, Timothy Green, Tamie Shappy, Tracy Segar, Doreen MacKenzie, Jeanne Mouser, Josh Sherman, Walter Mann Jr., Robert Mann and Theresa Mann; 24 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Violet was predeceased by two sisters, Dorothy Merchant and Lillian Griffith. Services will be held at a time when family and friends can gather to celebrate and honor Violet’s life. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
