Dylan T. Wirth EAST MONTPELIER — It is with heavy hearts that Elizabeth and Cate Wirth want you to know their son, Dylan Thomas Wirth, passed away on Nov. 7, 2021. Dylan was born on July 23, 1999, in Berlin, Vermont, and fit a lot of life into his 22 years. As a curious boy, Dylan could be found exploring his neighborhood, riding his bike, making friends with neighbors. Bikes later turned into tractors, jeeps, trucks – anything with wheels. He loved driving around listening to country music. Dylan had a wonderful sense of humor. We will miss that. Dylan faced many challenges in his short life and still touched so many with the sweet, generous, caring side of who he was. Dylan loved to be helpful to others. We want to thank all who reached out and gave of themselves to make Dylan’s life richer. We are forever grateful. Dylan is already missed by his parents; his sister, Hannah and brother-in-law Onel; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dylan has a 22-month-old son, Ryan Johnson, of Barre, whom he loved with all his heart. Dylan’s birth parents, Gabrielle England and Patrick Spooner, have also been in Dylan’s life and will miss his presence. Over the last few years, Dylan also sought to make connections with members of his extended birth family. For anyone who would like to remember Dylan, please consider being kind to those who are a bit different, who don’t quite fit in, but who have caring hearts and just want to belong. A celebration of Dylan’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Guare & Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier. We request that anyone who would like to join us, please wear a mask.
